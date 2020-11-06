Harry Kane not eyeing Tottenham scoring record after hitting 200th goal for club

Harry Kane is not concentrating on becoming Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer but promised to keep the goals coming after he scored his 200th goal for the club.

The 27-year-old brought his double century up in just his 300th appearance for Spurs as they beat Ludogorets 3-1 in the Europa League.

He joined Jimmy Greaves and Bobby Smith in Spurs’ 200 club and, if he keeps going at this rate, he will not need too long to surpass Greaves’ all-time record of 266 goals.

Good win and a proud night for me reaching 200 @SpursOfficial goals. More to come. 💯💯💪 pic.twitter.com/5T9WDmaF9I— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 5, 2020

Kane, whose first Spurs goal came in this competition against Shamrock Rovers in 2011, is not publicly chasing targets, but he has vowed to keep scoring.

“Time goes so quick, it feels like yesterday scoring that first goal for Spurs,” he said. “It is a great achievement to reach 200 goals but for sure I hope there is a few more left so let’s keep them coming.

“(Beating records) is not on my mind, you guys will let me know when I get the next one, but it is hard to take in when you are playing, I think once you finish you take it all in.

“I have got to keep on going, keep winning as a team and we will be alright.”

Jose Mourinho has described Kane as a “club legend” and backed him to beat Greaves’ record.

“The numbers make him a club legend, with what he is achieving in the Premier League and all competitions is great for such a young guy,” Mourinho said on BT Sport.

“Tonight, 45 minutes one goal and one assist. I believe he can. It’s just a matter of time.”

Kane opened the scoring with his 13th of the season in Bulgaria and then sent his assists into double figures when he teed up Lucas Moura to make it 2-1.

That earned him the second half off and after Claudiu Keseru threatened to make it another uncomfortable evening for Spurs following their defeat against Royal Antwerp last week Giovani Lo Celso’s goal just after the hour made the game safe.

Mourinho was scathing with his team for their defeat in Antwerp last week and vowed not to make such drastic changes to his side.

He made six in Bulgaria, against an albeit much weaker team.

Jose Mourinho was pleased with the performance of his players against Ludogorets (Julian Finney/PA)

Mourinho said: “Tottenham is a better team, with better players, we didn’t need to play very, very well to win the game.

“We did our job, we played serious, we took it serious, we played with great attacking force, starting with Harry Kane.

“Ludogorets is not a weak team, we are better than them and we showed this. We have to try to do the same when we play them in London.

“We started the game with ambition, which was different to what we did in Antwerp. So good attitude to start. We tried to kill the game in the first half.

“It was not possible with 2-0 because 2-0 the result is still open, but it was a strong start and performance with two good goals and hitting the post.

“We completely dominated and I don’t remember one single situation for them of danger. That made a difference because in Antwerp we gave an advantage to the opponent and then when they were good they were winning.

“They closed everything the way they could and we couldn’t react.”