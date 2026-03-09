Quickfire Quiz 71: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Back with another Quickfire Quiz – confident?

Still want more quizzes? We’ve got a massive library of brainteasers designed to push your footballing knowledge to the brink, all courtesy of Kwizly. Whether you’re a geography whiz who knows their latitude from their longitude or a collector of obscure European facts, we have a challenge ready for you.

We’ll start with the ultimate test of domestic and continental prestige. We challenge you to name every club to have ever played in the Champions League, a task that requires you to look far beyond the modern-day titans and recall the fleeting visitors from every corner of the UEFA map. For a more immediate challenge, see if you can name every club in Europe for 2025/26, covering the teams that made the cut for this season's expanded continental competitions.

Next, we shift the focus to the history of the English game and a very specific map-reading exercise. Can you name every English champion, FA Cup winner, and League Cup winner? It’s a roll call of the most successful sides to ever grace the pitch in this country. Once you’ve cleared the trophy cabinets, try to put every current Premier League club in order, from most northerly to most southerly. It sounds simple until you’re trying to remember which side of the Midlands various clubs actually sit on.

For those who enjoy a bit of American flair, we want to see if you can name every MLS team. With the league constantly expanding, it’s a great test of your knowledge of the game across the pond. If you prefer a more nostalgic trip to Old Trafford, try to name the starting XI from Michael Carrick's last-ever match as a player, recalling the teammates who stood alongside the midfield maestro during his professional swan song.

For the true scholars of the game, we have a challenge celebrating the greatest talents from every corner of the continent. Try to name all 52 of the UEFA Jubilee Awards' Golden Players, a list compiled to celebrate the single greatest talent each member nation had to offer during UEFA's first fifty years. It is a fantastic way to test your knowledge of international icons beyond the usual household names.

Finally, for something that requires a bit more wordplay and lateral thinking, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 43, featuring clues on Brazilians, Ballon d'Or bridesmaids, and Bundesliga battles. It's the perfect way to wind down your session while engaging with the more idiosyncratic details of the sport.