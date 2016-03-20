Hart and Sterling out for up to four weeks

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed that Joe Hart and Raheem Sterling are set to miss up to four weeks of action after suffering injuries in the derby defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

Sterling limped off with a groin injury during the first half of the 1-0 loss, before a calf problem saw Hart taken from the field on a stretcher after the break.

The injuries will almost certainly rule the pair out of England's friendlies against Germany and Netherlands, while their involvement in City's Champions League quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain also appears to be in doubt.

"Both of them have muscle injuries - Raheem in his groin; Joe in his calf," Pellegrini commented after the match.

"I don't think muscle injuries can heal in one week. They normally need three or four weeks."

Marcus Rashford netted United's winner in the 16th minute, as United closed the gap on fourth-placed City - who hit the post through Sergio Aguero - to one point.

"We continue in fourth position," added Pellegrini. "We have to play for another 24 points. We must be focused on the next game.

"I am not unhappy with the performance of the team. We had 26 attempts on their goal and we dominated the game but missed chances to score.

"It is not the best way to finish the season but I am happy with the players' attitude. They are all focused and they want to finish as near to the top as possible.

"We have another 24 points to play for and every game is different. United did not play better than us.

"It was a mistake in the lead up to the first goal. I don't remember a lot of chances United had - they had just one after the goal."