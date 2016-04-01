Hart and Toure struggling for City's Paris trip

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini has cast doubt on Joe Hart and Yaya Toure's participation in next week's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Paris Saint-Germain.

City travel to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday having won only one of their past six Premier League matches to all but end their title hopes.

Hart was substituted during the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United last time out, a match in which Pellegrini also lost forward Raheem Sterling to a groin injury.

Toure played through the pain of a heel problem in the Manchester derby and the influential midfielder could join Hart on the sidelines at the Parc des Princes next Wednesday.

"Sterling has a muscle injury and will be out for four or five weeks, while Toure has a problem with his heel," Pellegrini said at Friday's pre-match news conference.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure but I think it will be difficult for Joe or Yaya to play against PSG."

Injury-plagued captain Vincent Kompany (calf) will miss out again on the south coast, while the match comes too soon for Fabian Delph (Achilles).

There is better news in terms of attacking options for Pellegrini, with Kevin De Bruyne and Samir Nasir back in contention following lengthy spells out with respective knee ligament and thigh tendon problems.

"In this moment, Kevin and Samir are on the squad list – maybe they won't play 90 minutes but they are ready," Pellegrini continued.

"Kevin worked the whole week [in training] without any problems. It's been two months that he couldn't play. He did very well without any problems, the same as Samir Nasri.

"Especially at the end of the end of the season, when you have had so many players playing so many games, it is important to have fresh players coming in."

Veteran defender Martin Demichelis is set to feature in the City squad this week despite being charged by the Football Association in relation to alleged breaches of betting regulations in January.

"I've spoken with Martin, he told me what he did. We must see what the FA do about that. I think we must wait until next week," Pellegrini added.

"If he has made a mistake we will see how important it is but I don't think it will be a very serious mistake.

"Martin is part of the squad, He is always very committed with this project."