Hart: City don't fear PSG draw

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart insisted his team-mates are not daunted by the prospect of facing Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16.

The draw for the first knockout round is on Monday, with group winners City facing a possible showdown against runners-up and French champions PSG.

Juventus, Arsenal, Benfica, PSV, Roma, Dynamo Kiev and Gent are also potential match-ups for City, who topped Group D.

However, Hart said City have no reason to want to avoid PSG in the round of 16, having suffered consecutive last-16 exits to champions Barcelona.

"There's no point using excuses, saying we got beat by the best teams," said the England international.

"If you want to win this competition you will have to beat the best. And that's what we want to do.

"We have to have no fear. Sevilla away was a big performance from us, that's the type of performance we need to be producing more of.

"We've done OK in other games. I thought we were fantastic in the second half against Gladbach last week. We have to take the positives but let's not forget we've had some bad performances too and we don't want more of them.

"We've just got to see who we get. We've done all we can to get ourselves a good draw."