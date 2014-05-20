Hart: England cannot accept failure

Roy Hodgson's men have been drawn in a difficult-looking Group D, alongside Italy, Uruguay and Costa Rica.

Despite a tough draw and relatively low expectations of a youthful squad, the Manchester City and England number one believes the team can go all the way in Brazil.

"Why not?" he said in a Q&A session for England's official Facebook page. "We're all winners; we're all in teams that are used to winning.

"My attitude is to try and win every game and if you win every game you win the World Cup.

"You can't go in with any other attitude, you can't go in accepting failure or defeat."

Manchester United's Danny Welbeck echoed the sentiments of his international team-mate.

"You go into a game, you want to win," he said. "And if we do it at the World Cup we have the chance of winning.

"Every single game we go into looking to win."