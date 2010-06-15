Hart heads FourFourTwo reader poll

Hart has scooped almost half the votes with 47.7 percent of the total, a clear demonstration that the fans believe Fabio Capello should not offer Robert Green a chance of redemption following his blunder against USA.

Interestingly Green has pulled in more votes than David James despite his untimely howler, holding 28.6 percent of the votes compared with James‘ 23.7 percent.

James was impressive between the sticks for Portsmouth last season despite their relegation to the Championship, and was named as England’s No.1 by Capello himself when the squad numbers were released.

But his experience over both Green and particularly Hart do not appear to have won over FourFourTwo.com readers, who appear convinced that age should be irrelevant for Capello when he makes his decision on who will line up against Algeria in Cape Town.

Hart enjoyed a hugely successful season on loan at Birmingham City, forcing his way into Capello’s line of thought with his consistently impressive displays for Alex McLeish’s side.

After appearing in all three of England’s warm-up games many believe that the time is right for the 23-year-old to finally step up the mark for Capello’s side.

By Joe Brewin



Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook