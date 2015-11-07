Hasselbaink: Sackings irrelevant of race

Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has denied speculation Chris Ramsey or Chris Powell lost their jobs for anything other than footballing reasons.

Ramsey and Powell were sacked from QPR and Huddersfield Town respectively this week after failing to live up to board expectations with both suffering difficult starts to the 2015-16 campaign.

The number of black and minority ethic managers in the Football League has reduced to four following the sackings, with Kick It Out chairman Herman Ouseley claiming the decisions will hinder future generations.

However, Hasselbaink, refuses to believe race was a factor.

"No. I don't want to think like that. I can't think like that," he told Talk Sport. "I am not that kind of person.

"I don't look at it like 'oh, they've been sacked because they are black' – that's just being ridiculous.

"It is the world that we are living in. It is football."

Following relegation from the Premier League last season, promotion hopefuls QPR sit 12th in the Championship, while 16th-place Huddersfield are looking to avoid another relegation battle.