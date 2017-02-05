Hat-trick of headers in four-goal haul for Parolo as Lazio thump Pescara
Marco Parolo scored four goals, including a hat-trick of headers, as Lazio thumped Serie A's bottom side Pescara 6-2 on Sunday.
The midfielder nodded home crosses from Felipe Anderson and Lucas Biglia to put Champions League hopefuls Lazio 2-0 up after just 14 minutes at Stadio Adriatico.
Pescara initially responded strongly, Ahmed Benali and Gaston Brugman pulling them level either side of Gianluca Caprari seeing a penalty saved.
Yet Lazio were back in front just three minutes after the interval, Parolo nodding home a rebound from close range to seal his hat-trick.
Keita Balde Diao and Ciro Immobile each scored from close range to make the points safe for Simone Inzaghi's men.
Parolo then scored his fourth, arriving late to sweep home a Senad Lulic cross, and his headed hat-trick is the first in a Serie A game since Joaquin Larrivey achieved the feat for Cagliari in a 6-3 loss against Napoli in March 2012.
3 - Marco Parolo is the first player to score three headers in a Serie A game since Larrivey in March 2012 (vs Napoli). Tower. February 5, 2017
