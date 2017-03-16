Hayatou out as Ahmad wins CAF vote

Issa Hayatou's 29-year reign as president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is over after Ahmad Ahmad was voted in as the organisation's new leader on Thursday.

Hayatou had been the head of CAF since 1988 and was also on FIFA's executive committee, unsuccessfully standing for the presidency of the governing body in 2002.

However, he did take up the role as FIFA's acting president once Sepp Blatter was suspended from the position in 2015, staying on until Gianni Infantino was elected the following year.

Now Hayatou has lost his position with CAF, too. The election, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopa, saw Ahmad prevail by 34 votes to 20.

A former player and coach, Ahmad is the head of the Madagascar Football Association.

The 57-year-old becomes just the seventh president of CAF, while his new job will also include a place on FIFA's governing council.