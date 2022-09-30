Hayden Coulson enjoying playing regularly at Aberdeen

Hayden Coulson knows he is in the midst of a big season in his career but is focusing on the present at Aberdeen.

The left-back joined the Dons on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough in July and is playing for his future with his Riverside contract due to expire at the end of the campaign.

The 24-year-old has made 49 appearances for Boro and has also had previous loan spells with St Mirren, Cambridge, Ipswich and Peterborough.

“I am thoroughly enjoying my time at Aberdeen,” he said.

“I was playing for the Middlesbrough Under-23s, trying to get some minutes and my agent then told me of the interest from Aberdeen.

“I know the manager (Jim Goodwin) had contacted some of my ex-mangers to do a bit of background research and to find more about me. As soon as I heard, I was keen to come straight up.

“It is good to come up here and play regular first-team football. All the other players, the gaffer and all the staff have made me feel very welcome from day one.

“I am enjoying playing in Scotland. Obviously I was up here five or six years ago so that experience has helped me. It is a different type of football to the English Championship, a different style, but I am enjoying my football and playing with confidence.

“It is a very competitive league. We know there is going to be a lot of competition for those European places.

“I am not thinking too far ahead. I know I am going into my final year at Middlesbrough so for me personally it is just about getting back out there and playing football.

“I have had a tough couple of years previous to this with injuries and not playing. I know it is a big year for me. I am looking forward to playing regular football and showing what I can do.”