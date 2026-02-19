Is Bukayo Saka injured? Injury latest on Arsenal forward ahead of North London derby

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal fans a scare when he limped off in the second half of the 2-2 draw with Wolves on Wednesday.

The Gunners winger appeared to injure his knee in a collision with Wolves defender Santiago Bueno and was replaced by Leandro Trossard in the 73rd minute of the Premier League clash at Molineux.

Saka had opened the scoring for Arsenal after just five minutes, with Piero Hincapie doubling the lead early in the second half, but Hugo Bueno's stunning strike and a stoppage-time equaliser from debutant Tom Edozie snatched a point for rock-bottom Wolves against the league leaders.

Is Bukayo Saka fit for the North London derby?

Arsenal defenders Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel react to Wolves' late equaliser at Molineux (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The draw at Wolves saw the Gunners miss the chance to move seven points clear of second-place Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, with Pep Guardiola's side now just five points behind with a game in hand.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be desperate to have Saka available for Sunday's North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, when the league leaders will look to get their quest for a first top-flight title in 22 years back on track.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be desperate to have Saka available for Sunday's North London derby (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

And it is good news for Gunners fans, as FourFourTwo understands that Saka is fine despite being forced off against Wolves.

The England winger received treatment to his knee before he was withdrawn, but looks likely to be involved against Tottenham.

Saka missed more than three months of last season with a hamstring injury and sustained a similar - albeit less serious - issue against Leeds United last August.

The Gunners academy graduate scored in the 5-0 victory over Daniel Farke's men but came off early in the second half.

However, he was sidelined for only a month that time around and has otherwise been consistently available this term, missing just four of Arsenal's 27 Premier League games.

Saka has scored five Premier League goals this season (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The 24-year-old, ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-wingers in the world right now, has scored five league goals this season, although his strike at Wolves was his first since early December.

Saka started in the No.10 role for Arsenal's 4-0 FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic last Sunday and for the draw at Molineux.

It will be interesting to see if he continues centrally for the showdown with Spurs, with the Gunners' title hopes and local bragging rights at stake.