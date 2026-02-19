Is Bukayo Saka injured? Injury latest on Arsenal forward ahead of North London derby

News
By published

Bukayo Saka limped off during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Wolves on Wednesday night

Arsenal&#039;s English midfielder #07 Bukayo Saka reacts having been fouled during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Arsenal at Craven Cottage in London on October 18, 2025.
Bukayo Saka appeared to sustain a knee injury against Wolves (Image credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal fans a scare when he limped off in the second half of the 2-2 draw with Wolves on Wednesday.

The Gunners winger appeared to injure his knee in a collision with Wolves defender Santiago Bueno and was replaced by Leandro Trossard in the 73rd minute of the Premier League clash at Molineux.

Is Bukayo Saka fit for the North London derby?

Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel of Arsenal look dejected after Tom Edozie of Wolverhampton Wanderers (not pictured) scores his team&#039;s second goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at Molineux on February 18, 2026 in Wolverhampton, England.

Arsenal defenders Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel react to Wolves' late equaliser at Molineux (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The draw at Wolves saw the Gunners miss the chance to move seven points clear of second-place Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, with Pep Guardiola's side now just five points behind with a game in hand.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be desperate to have Saka available for Sunday's North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, when the league leaders will look to get their quest for a first top-flight title in 22 years back on track.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts following the draw in the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at Molineux on February 18, 2026 in Wolverhampton, England.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be desperate to have Saka available for Sunday's North London derby (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

And it is good news for Gunners fans, as FourFourTwo understands that Saka is fine despite being forced off against Wolves.

The England winger received treatment to his knee before he was withdrawn, but looks likely to be involved against Tottenham.

Saka missed more than three months of last season with a hamstring injury and sustained a similar - albeit less serious - issue against Leeds United last August.

The Gunners academy graduate scored in the 5-0 victory over Daniel Farke's men but came off early in the second half.

However, he was sidelined for only a month that time around and has otherwise been consistently available this term, missing just four of Arsenal's 27 Premier League games.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Athletic Club at Emirates Stadium on August 09, 2025 in London, England.

Saka has scored five Premier League goals this season (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The 24-year-old, ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-wingers in the world right now, has scored five league goals this season, although his strike at Wolves was his first since early December.

Saka started in the No.10 role for Arsenal's 4-0 FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic last Sunday and for the draw at Molineux.

It will be interesting to see if he continues centrally for the showdown with Spurs, with the Gunners' title hopes and local bragging rights at stake.

James Roberts
Freelance writer

James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo. He has spent the past three years as a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers and started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.