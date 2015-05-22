Hazard announced as Premier League's Player of the Season

Eden Hazard appeared to have won the Premier League's Player of the Season award on Friday, with his manager at Chelsea - Jose Mourinho - also earning plaudits.

Premier League's naming-rights sponsor Barclays announced Hazard's achievement and Mourinho as the Premier League's Manager of the Season on their official Twitter feed.

Verified Twitter account @BarclaysFooty may have jumped the gun, however, with no confirmation on the Premier League's official website.

Hazard - who was also awarded the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award last month and the Football Writers' Association gong on Thursday - has scored 14 goals in the Premier League this term and set up nine others in 37 appearances for Chelsea, with one game left in the season.

Mourinho led Chelsea to the league title - his third with the London-based club and first in his second stint at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea sit eight points clear of last season's champions Manchester City heading into the final weekend of the 2014-15 campaign.