Hazard apology rejected by Mourinho

The Belgian returned late from a trip to former club Lille, where he was guest of honour on Sunday night, and was left out of the squad to face Schalke in the UEFA Champions League as a result - a match Chelsea won 3-0.

But Mourinho has vowed to draw a line under the incident and claims Hazard has every chance of being involved against West Brom on Saturday.

"He reacted well," Mourinho said. "He apologised to me and he apologised to the club.

"Of course the apology was not accepted but it's over and it's something that doesn't exist anymore.

"He is selected and he is ready to play. He has an appetite to play; it was a risk not to select him (for Schalke) speaking in terms of football.

"It was an important match but sometimes as a manager you have to make some risky decisions."

Explaining more about the circumstances, Mourinho added: "He went to a foreign country when he shouldn't have and he lost his passport.

"He knows he made a mistake and it's not a big story.

"The consequences were that he didn't play and that's the worst thing that can happen to a player.

"For me the group is more important than any player and every player knows what my decision would be in that situation."

Chelsea are second in the Premier League, five points adrift of leaders Arsenal.