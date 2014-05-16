Hazard happy with 'consistent' season

Despite seeing Chelsea's title bid falter, as they ended their campaign without silverware, the Belgium international enjoyed a successful season on a personal level.

The former Lille forward won the PFA Young Player of the Year while finishing second behind Luis Suarez for the Player of the Year award.

However, manager Jose Mourinho questioned the Belgian's work-rate late on this season, especially after their UEFA Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid, saying Hazard was "not quite mentally ready to look back and to live his life for his left-back".

Mourinho also suggested he was not "ready to sacrifice himself 100 per cent for his team-mates" - although Hazard is pleased with his season's work, stating there is more to come from him.

"I think now I'm not complete but I have experience," the 23-year-old told the club's official website.

"When you are young you sometimes play one good game and then one bad game, this season I was able to be more consistent, which is good for me.

"I've had a lot of fun on the pitch this season. Juan (Mata) left the club but Willian and Andre (Schurrle) did very well in their first season.

"Next season, with this team, we can win the Premier League and maybe the Champions League as well. If we win trophies it will be a great season for Chelsea.

"As a player I want to continue working hard and enjoy playing as I have this year. I always want to score more goals and improve, that is a big objective."