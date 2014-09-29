Hazard has no plans to make PSG switch

Hazard's Chelsea future was debated heavily throughout the close-season, with the Belgium international continually linked to Ligue 1 champions PSG.

But the PFA Young Player of the Year has no intention of returning to France, amid confirmation from Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho that the club are in talks with Hazard over a new long-term contract.

"PSG are in the same world than Chelsea," Hazard told Canal+.

"But, to be a top club they need to win the Champions League.

"I'm fine with Chelsea and this is where I want to continue to grow. PSG are not in my head."

While Hazard quashed rumours of a move to the French capital, he is open to a return to former club Lille, where he spent five years after emerging from the youth team.

"Move back to Ligue 1? Maybe one day. But only for Lille," said the 23-year-old.

"Ligue 1 is a great league in Europe but not the best. It's a league for youngsters."