Hazard: I always knew I would not stay at Chelsea

Borussia Monchengladbach star Thorgan Hazard always knew his future would not be at Chelsea when he joined the Stamford Bridge side in 2012.

The attacking midfielder made his way to the Premier League from Lens together with his older brother Eden, who signed for Chelsea from Lille.

Thorgan was sent out on loan to Zulte Waregem in his first two years, before earning a temporary move to Gladbach in 2014, with the Bundesliga side eventually making his stay permanent a year later.

"I knew I would not stay at Chelsea when I signed for them," Hazard told Het Nieuwsblad.

"It was a great opportunity to join such a big club, but I knew I needed regular playing time to show what I could do.

"Chelsea like to buy young players and then slowly get them ready. All the young players like Kevin De Bruyne, Charly Musonda and Romelu Lukaku were shipped out on loan. You need regular playing time at that age.

"Maybe Chelsea now regret their decision not to give De Bruyne and Lukaku more chances, I don't know."

Some have suggested Chelsea only brought in Thorgan to please Eden, but the 23-year-old is adamant that was by no means their sole reason to sign him.

"Of course, it helped that Chelsea also signed Eden, but it is not like they just sign every player's brother," he added.

"[Frank] Lampard and [John] Terry's brothers never played for Chelsea.

"They signed me because I showed potential. They had to pay Lens a transfer fee to get me.

"And they were right. I might not be following the same path as Eden, but I am improving step by step."