Hazard: Mourinho the best manager for Chelsea

Eden Hazard has voiced his support for Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, saying the Portuguese tactician is the "best manager" for the club.

Chelsea bounced back from three successive league defeats with a 1-0 win over Norwich City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday - just their fourth triumph of a poor title defence.

Hazard's poor form this season has coincided with rumours suggesting the Belgian winger is unhappy working under Mourinho, a story the 24-year-old is eager to quash.

"I’ve heard a lot of things about me having a problem with the manager, but that is not the case," he said.

"Everything is good with him. He is the best manager. He is the best manager for Chelsea, and we hope we can win a lot of trophies together. Maybe not this season because it will be difficult, but next season and beyond."

Hazard has revealed he held training ground talks with Mourinho regarding his dip in performances this season and believes he is benefitting from his move to a more central role.

"I’d said to him: ‘Maybe we have to try something, to change something. Maybe I have to play as a number 10 because we have to try,'" Hazard said.

"We did and I played a very good game in the cup at Stoke. And, [against Norwich], it was the same."

Hazard was named the PFA Players' Player of the Year last season but has managed just one goal in 13 league games this campaign.