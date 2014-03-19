Hazard plays down his Ballon d'Or chances

The Belgium international has raised the bar with a series of impressive performances under Jose Mourinho this season.

Hazard has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season as the London club have moved to the top of the Premier League table and into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The 23-year-old's performances have led to talk of him being a contender to be crowned the best player in world football next year, but he played down his chances of winning the award currently held by Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said: "The problem is I have to play well in every game. I am in good form that is true, so I have to work hard and try to have lots of good games.

"I have more consistency in my football. I have more experience. Last year was a good season for me. In Lille I had good seasons as well, so yes I think that my form is more settled. I've managed to play well so that's good for me."

Hazard's immediate aim is to secure three precious points against title rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after Chelsea were beaten 1-0 at Aston Villa last weekend.

He said: "Now we are focused on the game against Arsenal because it is a very important moment in the season.

"We lost our last game so we have to do well in front of our fans. A good derby is a good opportunity to get back to winning ways."