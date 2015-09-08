Head of SFA hopes Strachan stays on

The head of the Scottish Football Association (SFA) is keen for manager Gordon Strachan to stay on in the role regardless of whether qualification for Euro 2016 is secured.

With two games remaining, Strachan's men sit fourth in Group D, four points behind third-placed Republic of Ireland, who face Germany and Poland in their final fixtures.

Strachan has been in charge since January 2013 and SFA president Alan McRae wants the former Celtic boss to remain and bring long-term stability to the Scotland set-up.

"I'm going to stick my neck out and say I don't think Gordon will want to leave the job," McRae told The Daily Express.

"He loves the job. It's the right job for him. He hasn't got the day-to-day issues he'd have with other jobs.

"Even though it's a board decision, I can't see any of our board wanting anything other than Gordon continuing.

"There's been progress. Everything doesn't become bad because of one bad result against Georgia.

"I see no reason why he won't still be manager. It'll be up to him but he has a contract and we always said we'd look at it after the [qualifying] campaign.

"He's happy with that. But Gordon loves the job so I don't see any reason why he won't be here. Surely everyone can see there's been improvement in this campaign."