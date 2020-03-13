Hearts captain Steven Naismith not a fan of behind closed doors fixtures

Hearts captain Steven Naismith dismissed the notion of behind closed-doors games as he looks for football to return when the coronavirus outbreak runs its course.

The Scottish Football Association and Scottish Professional Football League’s

joint response group announced on Friday an immediate suspension with all games postponed until “further notice”.

All games in England’s Premier League, Football League, FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship are postponed while matches in Wales and Northern Ireland have been called off.

Recent matches in Italy, Germany and France have been played without fans in attendance as the virus wreaks increasing havoc around the sporting world but that is not an idea which finds favour with the Jambos attacker.

He told Hearts’ official website: “It’s not right not to have fans there cheering on their team. Fans have paid their money so there’s the whole financial aspect of it.

“At the moment, in general, everybody’s personal agendas have to be put aside for what’s best for the whole country and the whole world in this pandemic.

“The right measures are now being taken. This process will go on for as long as it needs to go on until everything’s cleared.

“I don’t think there can be any short-term measures here. It is a very serious situation.

“We can play football when everybody’s moved on beyond this virus and get back to enjoying that.

“Britain in general has kind of been the last ones to make that call but the biggest thing here is health and safety. That’s paramount.

“Football is about the fans. To compromise on any health issues or closed door games goes against what we all love this game for.

“Overall, it is the right decision and us as a club will follow what the guidelines are from now on in to be ready for the next game, whenever that may be.”

While no one knows when Scottish football will resume Naismith insists the Jambos squad will be ready when called upon again.

The Scotland international said: “You don’t want to be caught cold when it comes back around to training and fixtures.

“The professional levels in the game now are such that people do keep going when there’s a period of internationals, a break or when there’s time off.

“Players still get on with their individual programmes and make sure that they’re in the fittest state possible.”