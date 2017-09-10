Heaton suffers dislocated shoulder, confirms Dyche
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has confirmed Tom Heaton suffered a dislocated shoulder against Crystal Palace.
England goalkeeper Heaton was forced off 35 minutes into the clash at Turf Moor having landed awkwardly after claiming a high ball.
Heaton was replaced by Nick Pope, who did well on his debut to help keep Palace at bay, and the former Charlton Athletic shot-stopper looks set to fill in for the coming matches with a timeline for Heaton's comeback as yet unknown.
Burnley sit seventh in the Premier League, having claimed seven points from their opening four fixtures, with a trip to Liverpool next up for the Clarets.
