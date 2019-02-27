Heavy fog causes Kilmarnock’s match with Motherwell to be abandoned

Kilmarnock’s match with Motherwell was called off due to heavy fog at Rugby Park with the Ladbrokes Premiership clash abandoned moments into the second half.

A mist descended towards the end of a goalless first half and worsened during the interval.

Boos rang out when the game restarted as supporters struggled to see and referee John Beaton stopped play inside 60 seconds.

Beaton consulted with both managers and his fellow match officials while the players kept warm and they were soon taken back into the dressing rooms. But with no improvement in the conditions, the game was abandoned.

Kilmarnock had Stephen O’Donnell, Kirk Broadfoot, Alan Power, Gary Dicker, Conor McAleny and Chris Burke back in their starting line-up after being hit by a wave of injuries and suspensions ahead of their 1-0 defeat against Livingston on Saturday.

Motherwell had the fit-again Curtis Main back in place of teenager James Scott, who caused a furore on his first start on Sunday when his decision to play on as Celtic expected the ball to be returned to them from a throw-in.

Eamonn Brophy had a few decent efforts for Killie and Motherwell winger Gboly Ariyibi forced a good save from Daniel Bachmann during the first half.

The visitors had the best chance when Tom Aldred – sporting a heavy-duty bandage after going off with a deep wound above the eye against Celtic – beat the offside trap to meet David Turnbull’s free-kick but headed wide from 10 yards.