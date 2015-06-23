Hecking rubbishes Dost exit rumours

Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking has ruled out the sale of striker Bas Dost amid reported interest from Premier League side Newcastle United.

The Netherlands international scored 20 goals in all competitions last season as Wolfsburg clinched the DFB-Pokal and finished second behind champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

With UEFA Champions League football awaiting next season, Wolfsburg have signed forward Max Kruse from Borussia Monchengladbach and have been linked with the likes of Javier Hernandez and Fernando Llorente.

Dost is believed to be the subject of interest from Newcastle, although Hecking refutes suggestions the 26-year-old will be on his way to St James' Park, questioning why the move would appeal.

"We do not want to sell," Hecking told the Wolfsburger Allgemeine.

"Why would Bas go there? He can play Champions League with us. He won't be able to do that at Newcastle this season or probably the season after or the season after that.

"Bas has progressed with us in these nine months in the right direction. He has shown in particular that he can maintain his goal rate if he works more for the team.

"This is a very special quality. When he stays with us, he will improve his goal ratio even more, I'm pretty sure."