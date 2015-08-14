Hecking sick and tired of De Bruyne speculation

An exasperated Dieter Hecking says ongoing questions on the future of sought-after Wolfsburg star Kevin De Bruyne are annoying him.

The Belgium international has become one of the hottest properties in world football after a stellar campaign for Wolfsburg last year.

De Bruyne's 10 goals and 20 assists helped the club to second in the Bundesliga and his performances have reportedly attracted interest from several clubs.

Manchester City have been heavily linked with the forward, but as speculation rumbles on, Hecking expressed his frustration at relentless questions regarding the player's future.

"It's getting on our nerves because the questions are the same and the answers as well," he said. "Even you guys [the press] should have understood that by now. We can't give you anything more.

"I personally can't answer this question at all, because this is topic is more for [sporting director] Klaus Allofs.

"But I don't want to say anything about this topic, because Allofs already said enough. The club has a clear standpoint and we can't react to every story The Guardian, Daily Mirror or a newspaper in Magdeburg or Manchester writes.

"I really don't care and that's getting on my nerves.

"It's not my job as manager to give daily updates and it affects the team. I read a comment from Bas Dost today, who said that the team knows that one of the players is wanted by top clubs.

"He has deserved that, but the team is a big factor in why he made this development. And Kevin De Bruyne knows that. He didn't do this by himself.

"If you see him, you have no impression that Kevin is thinking about leaving. That he is privately thinking about it is normal.

"But the moment he steps into our training-facilities, he is focused and looking toward the start of the Bundesliga on Sunday. That's why all the questions are getting on our nerves."