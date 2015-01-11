Hecking 'unspeakably saddened' over Malanda

The Bundesliga club confirmed on Saturday that Belgium Under-21 international Malanda was killed in a car accident.

Malanda was reportedly travelling to catch a flight to South Africa to join up with the rest of the Wolfsburg squad for their winter training camp.

The 20-year-old played in 10 Bundesliga matches for Wolfsburg this season and Hecking was stunned to learn of the former Zulte Waregem player's passing.

He told Wolfsburg's offiicial website: "I can't even begin to explain how I am feeling right now and what is going through my mind.

"We just had a discussion with Junior yesterday and he was eagerly looking forward to his future. It was a joy to work with Junior and we had big plans together. I am unspeakably saddened."

Wolfsburg general manager Klaus Allofs revealed on Sunday that the club plan to go ahead with their trip to South Africa.

He said: "This was no easy decision, but we consider it the right one. We will try to work professionally at the camp. It's what Junior would have wanted.

"The team is in a terrible state. The players are completely crushed. We got the message at the airport and decided spontaneously to not fly."