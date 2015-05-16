Hecking: Wolfsburg have been luckier than Dortmund

Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking conceded his side were "a little bit lucky" against Borussia Dortmund, supporting Jurgen Klopp's claim that his team's second goal was offside.

Klopp claimed that Timm Klose blocked Dortmund goalkeeper Mitch Langerak's view when Naldo struck the winner for Wolfsburg early in the second half at the Volkswagen Arena, with the home side going on to triumph 2-1.

Hecking agreed, saying: "Today we were a little bit lucky. More than Dortmund.

"Our second goal was offside, so we were lucky. I think this was the difference today."

Hecking added that a difference in luck was one of the reasons Wolfsburg sit second in the Bundesliga this term, while last season's runners-up Dortmund occupy seventh position.

Wolfsburg and Dortmund will meet again in a fortnight in the DFB-Pokal final in Berlin.

"These are the moments that made the difference today. This is what you need," the 50-year-old said.

"In this season we have been more lucky than Borussia Dortmund and these situations were decided for our side. But we should not forget, we reached the qualification for the Champions League last week…that was sensational. My players should be proud of that and we have to continue this performance in Cologne next week because our aim is to be runner-up.

"[Borussia] Monchengladbach are in the race too. But we want to reach this aim.

"We had a bit more luck than Dortmund today. All in all it was a great match and we can look forward to the cup final."