Hecking: Wolfsburg packed more bite than CSKA

Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking said his side's dominant performance surprised him as they downed CSKA Moscow 1-0 to mark their return to Champions League football.

Julian Draxler's goal late in the first half was all thehosts needed to secure all three points at the Volkswagen Arena in their first contest in Europe's premier club competition since December 2009.

After qualifying via the play-offs, CSKA are into back-to-back Champions League campaigns for the first time since 2007, but Hecking was still surprised that they looked the part more than the Russian powerhouse.

"It is a deserved win," Hecking said.

"We were very concentrated and have been the more active team. I did not expect that as this was our first Champions League match for six years.

"I'm a bit upset that we did not take our chances for the second goal.

"Julian Draxler gave a bit back what we have invested for him."