Heinze appointed Argentinos coach

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid defender Gabriel Heinze is set to restart his coaching career after a turbulent start to life in football management in 2015.

Ex-Argentina international Heinze, who made 83 appearances for United before moving to Madrid where he played 58 games, was confirmed as Argentinos Juniors coach in the country's second division on Tuesday.

The appointment is Heinze's second as a senior coach, after taking over top-flight outfit Godoy Cruz ahead of the 2015-16 season, before being sacked following just 10 games having overseen two wins, two draws and six defeats.

"I was motivated by the challenge, because the history of this club is very large and has a staff full of quality," Heinze said after being unveiled as the new coach.

"For me it is a very big challenge. I will be here to grow as a professional."