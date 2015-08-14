Heldt: No new offers for Draxler

Schalke sporting director Horst Heldt said there have been no new offers for Julian Draxler, though the midfielder could still be sold, amid interest from Juventus.

Serie A champions Juventus lodged a bid for Germany international Draxler, which was swiftly rejected by Schalke last month.

Juve remain interested in the 21-year-old, but Heldt has no plans to part with the club's prized asset on the cheap.

"We received an offer for Draxler, which we rejected. That's out in the open," Heldt said ahead of Schalke's Bundesliga opener at Werder Bremen on Saturday.

"We haven't received a new offer, as has been written in the Italian media.

"We have a verbal agreement with Julian, which we made when we extended his contract in 2013, so I can't rule anything out until August 31, but we have no intention of offering discounts."