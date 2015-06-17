Henderson targeting silverware

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson hopes to deliver the trophy he feels the club's fans deserve next season.

Brendan Rodgers' side reached the semi-finals of both domestic competitions in 2014-15, but were beaten by Chelsea and Aston Villa in the League and FA Cups respectively.

Having challenged for a top-four spot and a return to the UEFA Champions League for much of the campaign, Liverpool fell away towards the end of the season and finished sixth, settling instead for a Europa League place.

Henderson was part of the side that lifted the League Cup back in 2012 - the club's last piece of silverware - and the former Sunderland man wants to bring more glory to Anfield in 2015-16.

"I think we've got a great group of players with a lot of potential, young players who are hungry and want to improve and do better," he told Perform.

"I think we've got a great chance next season to show people how good we are as a team.

"We're good enough to be challenging in the Champions League but I think also winning a trophy will be one of our ambitions next season.

"I think we're good enough to go and win a trophy and that's what the fans really deserve and this club deserves.

"All of us will be disappointed with the season. Especially getting to two semi-finals and being close to qualifying for the Champions League.

"I think we can be disappointed that we haven't achieved the things we wanted to at the start of the season.

"But we need to make sure we learn from this season and improve all the time and next season we'll do better."