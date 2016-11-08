Henke steps up to lead Ingolstadt

Bundesliga strugglers Ingolstadt have appointed Michael Henke as interim head coach after sacking Markus Kauczinski on Sunday.

Henke steps up from his role within the backroom staff at Audi Sportpark and will lead them in a competitive fixture for the first time against Darmstadt on November 19.

Kauczinski was given his marching orders following an eighth defeat of the current campaign at the hands of rivals Augsburg on Saturday, his four-month tenure coming to an abrupt end.

With only two points from their opening 10 matches Ingolstadt face an uphill struggle to preserve their top-flight status for another season.

Only Hamburg are below them heading into the international break, but that is only down to them having a worse goal difference than Die Schanzer.

"We are working hard to find the right coach for us," said managing director of sport and communication Harald Gartner. "Until then, we have found an optimal transitional solution with Michael Henke, because he knows the team and the circumstances.

"Henke worked as a co-trainer for the Schanzer between the beginning of 2013 and summer 2016."