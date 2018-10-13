Henry signs three-year Monaco deal

Thierry Henry has signed a three-year deal to become Monaco's head coach.

Henry replaces Leonardo Jardim, who was dismissed on Thursday after six points from their opening nine matches left them languishing 18th in Ligue 1.

The 41-year-old made his professional debut for Monaco inv1994 before going on to enjoy prolific spells at Arsenal, Barcelona and New York Red Bulls.

After two years as Roberto Martinez's assistant with the Belgium national side, he has now been tasked with reviving a team who only two seasons ago won the league and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

"I want to thank Monaco for giving me the opportunity to coach the a club that so special to me," he told the club's official website.

"I am very happy to come back to Monaco and extremely determined to meet the challenges ahead. I cannot wait to meet the players and start working together."

Vadim Vasilyev, Monaco's vice-president and chief executive officer, added: "His knowledge of football, his passion for the game, his high standards and his commitment to our colours make his appointment a reality.

"Thierry is both aware of the task ahead and eager to start his new job. He can count on our trust and all our support to bring a new dynamic to the team and carry out its mission."

Henry's first game in charge is a visit to Strasbourg on Saturday in Ligue 1 before a meeting with Club Brugge in the Champions League five days later.