Hernandez hits hat-trick in Mexico rout

The Mexicans scored four goals inside 12 minutes early in the second half and sent out a clear message they will not surrender their CONCACAF crown without a fight.

Efrain Juarez put 'El Tri' ahead in the 55th minute before Aldo De Nigris doubled the advantage with a bustling effort three minutes later.

Manchester United forward Hernandez headed home a cross from Andres Guardado and the little striker, known as 'Chicharito,' delighted the massive Mexican support with a fourth in the 67th.

In the final minute, Hernandez was brought down in the area by Marvin Gonzalez, who was sent off, and the Mexican forward rose to convert the spot-kick and complete his hat-trick.