Hernandez knows Madrid is is home - Butragueno

Javier Hernandez can always consider Real Madrid to be his home, according to club director Emilio Butragueno.

The Mexico international scored nine goals in 33 appearances in a season-long loan at the Santiago Bernabeu from Manchester United in 2014-15.

Hernandez has since recaptured some of his very best form with Bayer Leverkusen, scoring 26 goals in all competitions for Roger Schmidt's side, prompting speculation that the 28-year-old could move on again in the next transfer window.

And Butragueno had nothing but praise for Hernandez's efforts during his time in the Spanish capital, telling ESPN: "The feeling we have is very positive. He's an extraordinary professional, a very positive guy.

"He had months where he didn't play much, but still trained fabulously well, very positive for the group, a very good friend.

"When he was involved, he always helped us. I remember the goal in the quarter-final against Atletico Madrid that got us into the semi-finals.

"We have great affection for him. In terms of the future, he's done very well in Germany this season because he's a very competitive player, he needs to play and feel important.

"We'll see what the future holds, but we wish him well and he knows that Real Madrid is his home."