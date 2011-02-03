Hernandez named in Mexico squad
By app
MEXICO CITY - Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez was called up by Mexico on Thursday to a 22-man squad for next week's friendly against Bosnia in coach Jose Manuel de la Torre's first game in charge.
De la Torre, appointed in October to succeed World Cup coach Javier Aguirre, also picked English-based forwards Giovanni dos Santos and Pablo Barrera plus defender Carlos Salcido and Dutch-based defenders Francisco Rodriguez and Hector Moreno.
Mexico, preparing for the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the U.S. in June and the Copa America in Argentina in July, face Bosnia in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday. They will also meet Paraguay and Venezuela in friendlies in March.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.