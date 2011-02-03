Hernandez named in Mexico squad

De la Torre, appointed in October to succeed World Cup coach Javier Aguirre, also picked English-based forwards Giovanni dos Santos and Pablo Barrera plus defender Carlos Salcido and Dutch-based defenders Francisco Rodriguez and Hector Moreno.

Mexico, preparing for the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the U.S. in June and the Copa America in Argentina in July, face Bosnia in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday. They will also meet Paraguay and Venezuela in friendlies in March.