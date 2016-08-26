Hernandez recovering from 'perfect' surgery after falling down stairs
Javier Hernandez has thanked his fans for their support after a fall down the stairs at home left him requiring hand surgery.
Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez has revealed he is recovering from surgery after suffering a hand injury when he fell down the stairs at home.
Hernandez posted a video on Twitter explaining the surgery was "perfect" and he is now set to return to action in two weeks.
"Thank God the surgery went perfect," Hernandez said. "Now I have to work hard so that in approximately two weeks I can be back on the field, which I am desperate for!"
Gracias!!! Thank you!!! August 26, 2016
Hernandez will miss Leverkusen's Bundesliga opener against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday but could be fit to return after the international break against Hamburg on September 10.
