Hernandez recovering from 'perfect' surgery after falling down stairs

Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez has revealed he is recovering from surgery after suffering a hand injury when he fell down the stairs at home.

Hernandez posted a video on Twitter explaining the surgery was "perfect" and he is now set to return to action in two weeks.

"Thank God the surgery went perfect," Hernandez said. "Now I have to work hard so that in approximately two weeks I can be back on the field, which I am desperate for!"

Hernandez will miss Leverkusen's Bundesliga opener against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday but could be fit to return after the international break against Hamburg on September 10.