Hernandez thanks Ferguson after United departure
Sir Alex Ferguson came in for personal thanks as Javier Hernandez said his goodbyes to Manchester United on Instagram.
Departed Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has thanked former Old Trafford boss Sir Alex Ferguson after sealing a move to Bayer Leverkusen.
The Mexico international made his switch to the Bundesliga on Monday, bringing an end to a five-year stint on the books at United, during which he won two Premier League crowns - both under Ferguson.
And Hernandez, who spent last season on loan at Real Madrid, took to Instagram to express his gratitude.
"I want to thank Sir Alex Ferguson and [chief scout] Jim Lawlor, the club staff, all the players I played with," he posted.
""But specially I want to thank all the Manchester United fans in the UK and all around the world for the incredible support I've had this past 4 years and all the best wishes they have for me in my new chapter!! #MUFC #GGMU #2premierleagues #19&20 #60goals #85starts #thankyou."
Hernandez, who scored 59 goals in 157 United appearances, signed a three-year contract with Leverkusen after a deal worth a reported £7.3million was agreed.
