Hernandez thanks Ferguson after United departure

Departed Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has thanked former Old Trafford boss Sir Alex Ferguson after sealing a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Mexico international made his switch to the Bundesliga on Monday, bringing an end to a five-year stint on the books at United, during which he won two Premier League crowns - both under Ferguson.

And Hernandez, who spent last season on loan at Real Madrid, took to Instagram to express his gratitude.

"I want to thank Sir Alex Ferguson and [chief scout] Jim Lawlor, the club staff, all the players I played with," he posted.

""But specially I want to thank all the Manchester United fans in the UK and all around the world for the incredible support I've had this past 4 years and all the best wishes they have for me in my new chapter!! #MUFC #GGMU #2premierleagues #19&20 #60goals #85starts #thankyou."

Hernandez, who scored 59 goals in 157 United appearances, signed a three-year contract with Leverkusen after a deal worth a reported £7.3million was agreed.