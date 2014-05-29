Herrera cools concerns over Corona fitness

The Cruz Azul shot-stopper sustained a head injury when he collided with team-mate Francisco Rodriguez during his country's 3-0 friendly win over Israel on Wednesday.

However, Herrera revealed his number one was in good spirits and that he would be prepared to play the waiting game to ensure Corona returned to full fitness.

"Yes the situation worried us, fortunately he answers me that it's OK and that leaves us a little calmer," he said.

"We will wait, we will go by what the doctors say, if he has to stay here (in Mexico) for studies and then reaches us, no problem, there is no hurry."

Mexico have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Brazil, Croatia and Cameroon for the tournament, which gets underway on June 12.