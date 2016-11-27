Herrera frustrated by another Old Trafford stalemate

Ander Herrera was lost for words after Manchester United were held to a fourth successive Premier League draw at Old Trafford despite controlling proceedings against West Ham.

Although United fell behind early to Diafra Sakho, Jose Mourinho's men quickly asserted their dominance and had numerous chances to seal all three points after Zlatan Ibrahimovic's leveller.

The hosts created 17 chances across the 90 minutes, eight of them on target, but Darren Randolph and the West Ham defence remained resolute.

It is the first time United have drawn four consecutive league home games since December 1980, and Herrera was unsure how their frustrating record had been extended.

"Another game the same," he told BBC Sport. "We controlled the game completely from the kick-off.

"They got a very lucky goal and then we controlled and created chances.

1980 – Man Utd have drawn four consecutive league games at Old Trafford for the first time since December 1980 (a run of five). Sketchy.November 27, 2016

"Their keeper was the best [player] one more time. That happened against Stoke, Burnley and Arsenal. We don't know what we have to do to win a game.

"We have more possession than the opponents. I don't know, honestly.

"I have had a run like this but not playing good. The way we are playing we are controlling the whole game from the kick-off. I don't know what to say, it's frustrating for all of us.

"Football is about scoring goals and finishing and we are not doing that right. It is true."