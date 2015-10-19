Herrera sacked as Las Palmas coach

Las Palmas have sacked head coach Paco Herrera after just eight games of the new Liga season.

The 61-year-old guided the Canary Island club back into Spain's top flight at the end of last term following a 13-year absence and was rewarded with a new contract in June.

However, with just one win from their first eight games leaving them second from bottom, Herrera has been given his marching orders.

"Las Palmas thanks Paco Herrera for his dedication, professionalism and warmth from the first day he assumed control of the first team," a club statement read on Monday.

"We wish him success for the future knowing that he has written one of the happiest pages in the history of this club - the return to the Primera Division."

Las Palmas, beaten 4-0 by Getafe on Sunday, host Villarreal this weekend.