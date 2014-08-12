Herrera set to approach disillusioned Vela

Vela, who plies his trade with La Liga club Real Sociedad, has not featured for his nation since 2011, when he earned his 35th cap as a second-half substitute in a 1-1 draw with Venezuela.

The reason for Vela's discontent with the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) stems from a six-month suspension earned for his involvement in a party after a friendly with Colombia in September 2010.

Since, he has appeared only twice for the national team - both times in friendlies in March 2011.

Vela has reportedly fallen out with higher ups in the FMF, however he did declare his keenness to rejoin the national team after former coach Jose Manuel de la Torre was sacked in September 2013.

But after continuing to turn down national call-ups, Vela has managed to distance himself from the Mexico team - something Herrera, speaking to ESPN FC, said he is eager to change.

"Today, we're starting from zero," Herrera said of Vela, who turned down his offer to play at the World Cup in Brazil.

Herrera said he and national team director Hector Gonzalez Inarritu would approach Vela to try and convince him to put his hand up for Mexico honours.

However, he warned Vela any further discontent would result in the 25-year-old being forced into international retirement.

"Everybody is going to have the same possibility and opportunity. There will be a moment when [Inarritu] and I will look and talk to Vela," Herrera said.

"But we're very conscious of his thoughts, and we're clear that if he doesn't want to come to our call-up, and without an explanation, then we are going to close the door, completely.

"Vela is a great player. Hopefully we can count on him. He's a player that can make a difference."