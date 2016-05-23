Herrera wants more trophies with Manchester United

Ander Herrera is confident Manchester United can win more silverware in the years to come after their FA Cup win over Crystal Palace.

United beat Palace 2-1 after extra time courtesy of a Jesse Lingard strike, though it appears not enough to keep Louis van Gaal in the manager's seat at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho is widely expected to replace Van Gaal, with a host of star names such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gareth Bale linked to follow the former Chelsea manager.

Herrera believes that United will be better placed for future title wins having secured a crucial Wembley win on Saturday.

"I think we can build from it. When you want to create a fantastic team everything is easier when you do it from a trophy," Herrera told the official United website.

"This is the best achievement of my career so far and hopefully I can help the team win more. We always believe we can win trophies. Even in the transition moments or not the best moments for the club, United can always win a trophy.

"Normally at other clubs when this happens you can't win things, but United are a special club and we can do it.

"We are creating a very good team with a mix of young and experienced players. I am a team player and I can learn a lot from everyone and, as I said before, when you win a trophy everything is easier because you can build from that and the confidence is bigger."