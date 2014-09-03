Hertha's Luhukay admits Kalou capture a surprise

Ivory Coast international Kalou sealed a move to the Bundesliga on Sunday after being linked with several other clubs.

The 29-year-old joined Hertha for an undisclosed fee, reported to be €3 million, and Luhukay believes his new recruit will prove to be a shrewd acquisition.

"He has extra qualities, is an exceptional player.” Hertha coach Luhukay told Bild.

"He has played for years [in the] Champions League. There is already surprising that we had a chance with him and he has chosen for us.

"Kalou has all the qualities you can have.

"He is a player who has mobility, has unpredictability, has speed, goalscoring, also a good heading ability."

Kalou is away on international duty and the former Chelsea man could make his debut in the Bundesliga clash with Mainz next Saturday.