'He's freaking amazing!' - Balogun hails Dortmund's Dembele

Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele has been labelled as "freaking amazing" by Mainz defender Leon Balogun following Saturday's Bundesliga clash.

The 19-year-old Dembele, who signed from Rennes for a reported €15million at the end of last season, made his first appearance in the German top flight as Thomas Tuchel's side sealed a 2-1 win thanks to a double from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Tuchel felt his side were short of their best in the stifling heat at Signal Iduna Park, but Balogun was left stunned by the performance of Dembele and has tipped him for a bright future.

"This Dembele kid is unbelievable," he said. "I said during the game to Aubameyang: 'Woah! What kid did you buy there?'

"He's freaking amazing, unbelievable. I don't know how old he is - 18, 19?

16 - (Dembélé) has attempted 16 dribbles. No other player had more on this matchday so far. Solo. August 27, 2016

"He's so calm, very skillful, his speed is unbelievable. So congrats to Dortmund for getting that kind of player.

"I think they will have a lot of fun with him. He has a great future ahead."