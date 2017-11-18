Heynckes reaches record 500th Bundesliga win

Jupp Heynckes became the first person to win 500 matches in the Bundesliga as a player and a coach on Saturday, as Bayern Munich breezed past Augsburg.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice after Arturo Vidal broke the deadlock in the first half, ensuring the champions moved six points clear at the top of the table, with second-place RB Leipzig drawing 2-2 with Bayer Leverkusen.

It was a particularly special win for Heynckes, who reached a half-century of wins in Germany's top flight from 1016 games, with 326 coming as a manager after 174 in his playing career.

The 72-year-old, who replaced the sacked Carlo Ancelotti in September, is bidding to win his fourth Bundesliga title as Bayern boss this season, having previously guided them to glory in 1988-89, 1989-90 and 2012-13.