Hibernian boss Jack Ross expecting tough game against struggling Motherwell

Hibernian boss Jack Ross expects a “very dangerous” Motherwell side to visit Easter Road despite Stephen Robinson’s midweek slating of his side.

The Well manager was unhappy with his side’s 2-2 home draw with Livingston, which followed defeats by Ross County and Dundee United.

The Northern Irishman said: “We are playing with seven men every week and that won’t keep happening”.

However, Ross, whose side have started the campaign with three straight wins to sit behind leaders Rangers only on goal difference, expects to see the Motherwell side who battled their way to third place in the table last term when the season ended early due to the coronavirus crisis.

“He was obviously critical of his team in the aftermath of their draw,” said Ross, who revealed discussions with Rangers over the transfer of Ross McCrorie are ongoing.

“But on paper their squad has a lot of quality and depth to that and they have obviously added to that with Stephen O’Donnell joining. So I still think very dangerous opponents.

“I know the start of the season hasn’t been what they have hoped or expected but the quality they have, and the depth I mentioned, and the options they have, makes preparing for tomorrow slightly more difficult because there is probably some uncertainty about what personnel they will play.

“They have made changes thus far and they may do tomorrow.

“I expect it still to be a difficult game as it would have been last season when they were enjoying such a successful period.”