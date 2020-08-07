Hibernian ‘not in a position’ to make more signings at the moment – Jack Ross

Jack Ross admits he is unlikely to be able to make additions to his Hibernian squad despite finally offloading Florian Kamberi.

The striker – who angered the Leith support after joining Rangers on loan last term – has returned to Switzerland after agreeing a three-year deal with St Gallen.

Hibs have reportedly pocketed £150,000 for the 25-year-old but Ross does not expect to be able to re-invest that cash as the Easter Road side continue to deal with the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

Ross had been linked with moves for Gers pair Greg Docherty and Ross McCrorie – but with his team currently on 50 per cent wage deferrals the Hibs boss admits he will have to go with the players he has.

Asked if he was in a position to add any more signings, he said: “Not really no, not unless anything changes.

“I’ve now lost eight players from my squad last season and I’ve brought three in.

“The vast majority of clubs have recruited more than us.

“We’ve had to trim our squad and reduce costs. We’ve done that again with Flo leaving.

“But as things stand my squad is what it is.

“I’m not saying it won’t change because that’s what happens at football clubs but certainly at the moment we’re not in a position to bring anyone in.”

Hibs travel to Livingston on Saturday hoping to fare better than they did on their last trip to the Tony Macaroni Arena, a 2-0 defeat back in December.

Ross said: “They’ve lost some important personnel – but they’ve also retained some of the key ones as well.

“The one thing they have is an incredibly good home record which stretches back quite a while now.

“A lot of good teams have found it difficult there.

“We just need to continue the momentum that we’ve started to build from last week’s win over Kilmarnock.”