Manchester United close to first summer buy after talks: report

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is close to his first signing

Manchester United are on the cusp of bringing in their first summer signing, having held talks over a move.

The Red Devils endured their 15th defeat of the Premier League season at home on Saturday, with manager Ruben Amorim watching his side lose 1-0 to a resurgent Wolverhampton Wanderers – who are now level with Manchester United on 38 points with just five games remaining.

With the Europa League title still a possibility for Amorim, plans have begun over summer signings, with talks already taking place for the first signing of the Portuguese's era.

Manchester United have held positive talks over their first summer buy

Manchester United have several areas to improve (Image credit: Getty Images)

With several areas of Amorim's squad needing rebuilding, this summer promises to be a hectic one at Old Trafford, with plenty of comings and goings.

While midfield is still an area of concern for the 20-time English champions, United have managed just 38 league goals all campaign – and with both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee misfiring this term, a new forward has been deemed to be a necessity going forward.

Rasmus Hojlund has disappointed at United this season (Image credit: Alamy)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that negotiations are ongoing for Matheus Cunha, who beat United with Wolves this weekend.

Cunha has a £62.5 million release clause, meaning that United won't have to negotiate a fee and can simply trigger the move once personal terms are agreed – which Romano claims are being discussed right now.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We knew about his name being on the list at Newcastle and Manchester United,” the Italian re-affirmed on YouTube. “But today we can say that Man Utd are leading the race to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves.”

FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal have considered Cunha recently as an option at false nine, but new sporting director Andra Berta favours Viktor Gyokeres, having signed Cunha himself for Atletico Madrid in 2021.

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is in talks with United (Image credit: Getty Images)

United may well use the Brazilian as an option in the attack or one of the attacking midfield berths behind a centre-forward – and with the club looking to raise capital from the sales of Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford this summer, Cunha's release fee may be able to be triggered simply from sales.

Transfermarkt values the 25-year-old at €55m. United travel to Bournemouth this weekend when Premier League action resumes.