Hibernian pair Chris Cadden and Kevin Nisbet face race to be fit for cup final

Hibernian are hopeful that both Chris Cadden and Kevin Nisbet will shake off knocks ahead of the Premier Sports Cup final.

The pair both went off injured during Tuesday’s win over Dundee.

Kyle Magennis (groin) remains sidelined, while Melker Hallberg and Sean Mackie are still working their way back to fitness after lengthy lay-offs.

Ange Postecoglou will leave it as late as possible to name his Celtic team.

Jota had already been ruled out with a hamstring injury and the Hoops boss had previously said Swiss forward Albian Ajeti (also hamstring) would probably would not be back before the winter break while Giorgos Giakoumakis is still working his way back from minor knee surgery.

Kyogo Furuhashi (hamstring) and James Forrest and Mikey Johnston (both knocks) also missed the midweek win at Ross County and will be given every chance to make the showpiece occasion while Karamoko Dembele (ankle) and defender Christopher Jullien (knee) remain out.